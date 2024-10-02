Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party leader, Pawan Kalyan, reached the Tirupati temple on foot, concluding his 11-day “Prayaschitta Deeksha” on Wednesday. This penance was undertaken in response to the controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of the sacred Tirupati laddus with animal fat.

Kalyan embarked on his journey from the base of the Tirumala hills, walking barefoot and performing rituals at the Paadala Mandapam before ascending the Alipiri Srivari Padala steps. His pilgrimage, which lasted three hours, was a demonstration of his commitment to protecting Sanatana Dharma and addressing the alleged desecrations that occurred under the previous YSRCP government.

“This is not just about one prasad issue. It symbolizes a broader commitment to uphold the sanctity of our traditions and faith,” Kalyan stated before beginning his ascent. He emphasized the need for a national debate on the issue and called for a permanent mechanism to prevent such incidents in the future.

The controversy erupted after claims surfaced that the ghee used in the preparation of the Tirupati laddus was adulterated with animal fat. This allegation has sparked widespread outrage and political debate, with Kalyan positioning himself as a protector of Hindu traditions.

Upon reaching the temple, Kalyan offered prayers and performed special rituals, seeking forgiveness and blessings from Lord Venkateswara. He was accompanied by his daughter, who also participated in the rituals.

As Kalyan concluded his penance, he reiterated his call for a thorough investigation into the laddu adulteration allegations and urged the authorities to take stringent measures to safeguard the sanctity of religious practices.