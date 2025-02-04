Pavail Gulatie and Shahid Kapoor kickstarted 2025 on a massive note with the recently released actioner, Deva. Both actors are seen playing the role of fierce cops in the extravagant film.

Ever since Deva landed on the big screens, it has been witnessing a successful theatrical run, and the actors are being lauded for their savage performances. Recently, Pavail Gulatie aka Rohan D’silva took to his social media handle to share a series of adrenaline-pumping BTS glimpses from Deva sets, and also shared a heartfelt gratitude note.

“Things always happen for a reason. And I think Rohan came to me when I needed him the most. It’s been a tough but incredible journey shooting for this film. Memories and moments will always be cherished. With my head bowed down I want to thank each and every one of you who went out watched the film and gave it so much love. I am forever thankful to the audience. We are all here because YOU ARE. @rosshanandrrews I love you and am so so grateful to have you in my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better co-actor who became a big brother on set than @shahidkapoor #siddharthroykapur @roykapurfilms and @malvika25 thank you for believing in me. You have no idea what it means to me. And again thank you for all the love. We love you! ❤️,” it read.

A few stills feature Pavial and Shahid in cop mode, while the rest shows them in an intriguing conversation. The series of BTS clicks is a sneak peek into their bold and impactful rapport in Deva. While Shahid plays the role of an angry and bold police officer, Pavail Gulatie wins hearts with his emotional depth and vulnerability. As ACP Rohan D’silva, Pavail plays a pivotal role in adding momentum to the film’s plot and delivers a performance that’s nothing short of spectacular.

While Deva stars Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulatie in the lead roles, Pooja Hegde lends impressive support as the film’s leading lady. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and it packs a punch with high-octane action sequences, savage dialogues, emotional elements, and all things mass. Deva has hit the theatres and is continuing to win the hearts of the audiences.