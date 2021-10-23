Paul Walker’s Daughter Gets Married; Vin Diesel Walks Her Down the Aisle

Dominican Republic: Late actor Paul Walker’s 22-year-old daughter and model Meadow Walker married actor Louis Thornton-Allan earlier this month in the Dominican Republic. On Friday afternoon, Meadow Walker shared pictures from her dreamy wedding ceremony.

The wedding was an intimate affair with only a few guests in attendance. In one of the photographs, Vin Diesel can be seen walking Meadow down the aisle.

Usually, the bride’s father walks her down the isle. “Ayooooo,” she captioned the post. Gal Gadot and other stars congratulated the model on the wedding. The Wonder Woman star dropped a heart emoji.

Paul Walker died in 2013 after he was involved in an accident. He was 40 years old at the time and had starred in the first six of the nine Fast And Furious movies alongside Vin Diesel.