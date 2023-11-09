Patrick Dempsey Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Of 2023 By People Magazine

New York: Actor Patrick Dempsey has been named as the ‘sexiest man alive’ for 2023 by People magazine. He was revealed as the winner during the November 7 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the actor made an appearance during the late-night show. Mr. Dempsey, also a racing car driver, succeeds Marvel star Chris Evans, who was crowned the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive.

The 57-year-old actor is best known for playing neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd aka ‘McDreamy’ on the long-running medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. He is also known for his roles in movies like ‘Enchanted’, ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’, ‘Made of Honour’, ‘Can’t buy me love’, ‘Transformers’, ‘Lover Boy’ and many more.

”I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive,” he told People.

When asked about his initial reaction to the news, he said, ”I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid. I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

Notably, Mr Dempsey is married to makeup artist and beauty line founder Jillian and has three children. The actor said that his kids are going to keep him humble, saying they’re ”just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be.”. He added, ”Which is good, they keep me young.”

The actor, who is also a race car driver, will return to the big screen in the Michael Mann-directed biopic ‘Ferrari’ playing Piero Taruffi, an Italian Formula One driver. The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star also founded the Dempsey Center, a Maine-based organisation that supports cancer patients and their loved ones, in memory of his late mother Amanda.

Previous title holders of People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ include Paul Rudd, Michael B Jordan, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, and Channing Tatum. The feature has been an annual event for People magazine.