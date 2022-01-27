Patrapur Political Violence: Ten Accused Now ‘Most Wanted’; 10K Reward For Informants

Patrapur: Ganjam’s Jarada police on Thursday declared 10 absconding accused persons in Patrapur political violence case as ‘most wanted’ and Rs 10,000 cash prize for information leading to their capture.

So far, only two persons have been arrested in connection with the political violence at Babanpur on 20th January.

The ten accused are K Sundar Rao, A Umapati, A Bairagi, G. Kaira, K. Duryodhan, K. Santosh, K. Durjyodhana, K. Kumar Swami, K. Dilirao, T. Daleya. Their photos have been also made public.

Jarada Police Station IIC Bhavananda Pradhan said a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to their arrest. The identities of the informants will be kept secret, the police official added.

As per reports, on the 20th of this month, some people from Babanpur village were returning to their village after filing their nominations for the ensuing polls at Khambaraga Panchayat Office.

A group of villagers attacked one P Nokeya near a stone quarry on the way back and threw him into nearby farmland. Later, three others were attacked in the village.