Patra Chawl Land Scam: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sent To Judicial Custody Till Aug 22

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody till August 22 in a money-laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land redevelopment case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut before a special court in Mumbai today.

The court last Thursday extended Raut’s ED custody till August 8.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut’s wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut’s aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

These properties also include a flat in Mumbai’s suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a “close associate” of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.

The ED claimed that Sanjay Raut and his family were the direct beneficiaries of Rs 1.06 crore of the Rs 112 crore received by Pravin Raut from real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited.