Patients Trapped, Killed In Deadly Fire At Iraq’s COVID-19 Hospital

Baghdad: At least 23 people died when a fire broke out Sunday in a coronavirus intensive care unit in the capital of Iraq, a country with long-dilapidated health infrastructure facing mounting Covid-19 cases.

Dozens of others were injured in the blaze, which erupted at the Ibn Khatib hospital.

Reports say an accident had caused an oxygen tank to explode, sparking the blaze.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for an immediate investigation into the causes of what he called a “tragic accident”.

Videos on social media showed firefighters trying to extinguish flames at the hospital on the southeastern outskirts of the Iraqi capital, as patients and their relatives tried to flee the building.