Patient’s Death Due To Alleged Medical Negligence Sparks Protest In Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Tension erupted at a private hospital in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar over the death of a patient due to alleged medical negligence.
According to reports, the family members of the deceased staged a dharna in front of the hospital gate and lodged a complaint at Airport Police Station in this regard.
On the basis of the complaint, police have initiated a probe and further investigation is underway in this regard.
