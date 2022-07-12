Medical Negligence
Patient’s Death Due To Alleged Medical Negligence Sparks Protest In Bhubaneswar

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhubaneswar:  Tension erupted at a private hospital in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar over the death of a patient due to alleged medical negligence.

According to reports, the family members of the deceased staged a dharna in front of the hospital gate and lodged a complaint at Airport Police Station in this regard.

On the basis of the complaint, police have initiated a probe and further investigation is underway in this regard.

