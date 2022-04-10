Patient’s Attendant Murdered In Sambalpur: Notorious Criminal Held, Juvenile Aide Absconding

Sambalpur: Police have arrested a notorious criminal on charges of murdering the attendant of a patient at VIMSAR in Burla three days ago.

According to a press note, police have arrested notorious criminal Tian alias Ashish Kumbhar (23) of 1R Colony under Burla Police Station limits in Sambalpur. Another juvenile, who was also involved in the murder, is absconding, the police said.

As per reports, the incident took place on the 7th of this month when Lambodhar Naik (40), who was attending to his ailing father at VIMSAR, had gone to attend nature’s call early in the morning near Garadapali canal behind the hospital.

Also Read: Patient’s Relative Murdered Near Burla Hospital

In the meanwhile, two persons arrived there and attempted to make away with Naik’s trousers containing some cash amount. But when Naik put on a strong fight, the miscreants stabbed him mercilessly and fled the spot with the pant.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s younger brother, Budharam Naik of Chattabara village, Burla Police registered a case (210/22) and formed two dedicated teams to probe the case.

Following an investigation with the help of CCTV surveillance as well as local inputs, Burla police identified the main accused within 72 hours of the incident and arrested him today.

The police have also seized the weapon of offense, a blood-stained button knife, the trousers of the deceased, one OPD ticket from Kuchinda Hospital bearing the name of the deceased man’s father (Kapila Naik), and the scooter used in committing the offense.

During interrogation, the main accused Tian confessed that he and his juvenile friend stabbed the man in an attempt to loot him, the police said.

The arrested accused has been forwarded to the court today and efforts are on to nab the absconding juvenile who aided Tian in the crime, the police added.