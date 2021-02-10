Patient Killed As Truck Overturns On Ambulance In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A patient was killed while five others sustained critical injuries as a truck overturned on an ambulance in Bangiriposhi ghat in Mayurbhanj district today.

Reportedly, the ambulance was en route to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital, Baripada from Tiring hospital in order to shift the critically-ill patient.

Following the mishap, the ambulance driver and four other family members of the patient have sustained grievous injuries. However, the truck driver and helper managed to flee from the spot soon after the accident.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.