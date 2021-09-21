Patient dies as ambulance breaks down midway

Sambalpur: A patient allegedly died on her way to the hospital as a 108 ambulance carrying her broke down midway in Sambalpur.

According to sources, the tragic incident took place when a 108 Ambulance carrying a woman patient with a critical health condition was on its way to Burla Hospital from Jharsuguda. The patient’s husband and daughter accompanied her in the ambulance. However, the 108 ambulance broke down on the National Highway after crossing Sambalpur due to some technical glitch, sources added.

Unable to reach the hospital on time, the health condition of the patient deteriorated and she eventually died.

The family of the deceased alleged that the ambulance from Burla reached after around 30 minutes at the spot. If the ambulance would have attained the patient on time, she could have reached the hospital.