Patient Dies After Wrong Blood Transfusion In Rourkela

Rourkela: A patient suffering from sickle-cell disease died after being allegedly administered with the wrong blood type in Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Friday.

The patient identified as Sarojini (25) of Budakata village in Kutra block, died while undergoing treatment at RGH.

Her family members alleged that Sarojini was administered B positive blood instead of O positive blood. A complaint in this regard was lodged at Raghunathpalli Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police initiated a probe of the incident. Besides, a five-member medical team led by RGH Superintendent Jagadish Chandra Barik is also looking into the matter.

