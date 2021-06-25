Patient Carried On Cot For 2 Km In Sundergarh Village

Sundergarh: A critical patient was carried on a cot for around two kilometres due to lack of proper road connectivity at Kumudaphala village under Balishankara block in Sundergarh district.

As per available reports, a 108 ambulance was called upon after a person fell seriously ill after consuming poison in a suicide attempt.

However, the ambulance driver could not reach the pickup point due to a lack of road connectivity. The ambulance was parked on the road around 2 km away from the patient’s village.

The ambulance driver himself visited the village by crossing small nullah and carried the patient on a cot to the ambulance, from where the person was taken to the hospital.