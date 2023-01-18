Patia Gang Rape: One Survivor Divyang, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Bhubaneswar: One of the minor survivors in the sensational gang-rape case that took place near Patia Railway station a day ago, is a Divyang having locomotor disability, said GRP through a statement.

Police said a case has been registered under Sec 6 of POCSO Act and Sec. 376 D(A). Police took the survivors to the crime sport before producing them at additional CWC.

Both of them have been taken to Sakhi one stop centre for medical examination.

Childline has deputed Itishree Das, Counselor to continue trauma counseling and support the children throughout judicial process.

After medical examination, they will be kept at VJSS Open Shelter, police added.

One of the accused named Krishna Mallick has been arrested. Efforts are on to nab another.

One of the survivors aged 12 years belongs to Patia area while another girl (14) was from outside. She had visited her relative’s house in Patia area.

Notably, two minor girls were allegedly raped by two persons near an over-bridge at Patia railway station here.

The incident took place on Monday night when the girls were walking near the Patia railway station.

The accused forcibly took them near the overbridge of the railway station and raped the minors after tying their hands and legs, a senior police officer said, quoting the FIR lodged by one of the girls.

The incident came to the fore when the girls reached home on Tuesday morning and narrated the ordeal before their family members.

Railway SP Kumar Acharya said search is underway to nab the other accused.