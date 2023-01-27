Patia Gang-Rape: NHRC Asks Police, Collector To Report Within Four Weeks

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from Commissionerate Police and Khordha Collector regarding the sensational gang rape case that took place near Patia station in Bhubaneswar recently.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the commission asked the police and Collector to submit the action taken report within four weeks.

Two minor girls were allegedly raped by two persons near an over-bridge at Patia railway station here.

The incident had taken place when the girls were walking near the Patia railway station.

The accused forcibly took them near the over-bridge of the railway station and raped the minors after tying their hands and legs, a senior police officer said, quoting the FIR lodged by one of the girls.

The incident came to the fore when the girls reached home on Tuesday morning and narrated the ordeal before their family members

One of the minor survivors in the sensational case is a Divyang having locomotor disability, said GRP through a statement.

The GRP had registered a case under Sec 6 of POCSO Act and Sec. 376 D(A).

One of the survivors aged 12 years belongs to Patia area while another girl (14) was from outside. She had visited her relative’s house in Patia area.

The accused have been arrested.