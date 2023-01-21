Patia Gang Rape Case: GRP Police Nabs Second Accused

Bhubaneswar: Police here have arrested the second accused in connection with the sensational gang-rape case that took place near Patia Railway station on Bhubaneswar city outskirts.

The accused, identified as Bulu Mallick, was arrested from Banki area in Cuttack district.

According to police, the accused was reportedly planning to flee from Odisha to another state.

On January 16, the two victims – aged 12 years and 14 years- had reportedly gone to Patia railway station when two boys kidnapped them and took them to the railway overbridge. The accused then tied them up with a rope and outraged their modesty.

They also threatened to kill them if they disclose the matter to others.

After being informed by the family of the gang-rape survivors, Bhubaneswar Childline with the help of Infocity police lodged an FIR with Government Railway Police (GRP).

Earlier, police had arrested the prime accused in the case.