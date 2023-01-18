Patia Gang Rape Case: GRP Arrests Prime Accused

Bhubaneswar: The prime accused in the gang rape case of two young girls at Patia railway station has been arrested today. However, the identity of the accused was not known immediately.

The two victims – aged 12 years and 14 years- had reportedly gone to Patia railway station when two boys kidnapped them and took them to the railway overbridge. The accused then tied them up with a rope and outraged their modesty.

They also threatened to kill them if they disclose the matter to others.

The matter came to fore after the intervention of Childline officials.

