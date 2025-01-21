The Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar is hosting a rare celestial event called the “Parade of Planets” from today until January 31.

This event features the alignment of six planets—Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—across the night sky. Visitors can observe the planets from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, except on Mondays.

Mars will be especially bright due to its opposition to the sun. The planetarium has made arrangements for visitors to view the planets, with Neptune and Uranus visible through binoculars and telescopes.

