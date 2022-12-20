Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s First Look From ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Song Out

New Delhi: The makers of Pathaan shared the first look of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

As per reports, the song will be released on December 22.

Check out the first look:

#JhoomeJoPathaan is a modern fusion Qawaali & celebrates #Pathaan’s style and Panache.

“It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music & we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for.”dir#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/MfCc95iIpW — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 20, 2022

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.