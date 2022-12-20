Pathaan
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s First Look From ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Song Out

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The makers of Pathaan shared the first look of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

As per reports, the song will be released on December 22.

Check out the first look:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

