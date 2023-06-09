‘Pathaan’ Set To Release In Russia, Commonwealth Countries On July 13

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ which smashed Indian box office records in January bring a positive sign for the industry is now set to release in 3000 plus screens across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

In a tweet, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “PATHAAN’ TO HAVE WIDE RELEASE IN RUSSIA… #YRF’s Blockbuster #Pathaan creates another record – gets widest release for an #Indian film in dubbed version across #Russia and #CIS… Will release on 13, July 2023 across 3000+ screens.”

Earlier on 12 May, the Pathaan was also released in Bangladesh theatres. Indian films were banned from playing in Bangladesh cinemas since its independence in a bid to protect the local movie industry.

Later in 2010, the authorities had lifted the ban as the country’s film industry witnessed an unprecedented slide and the number of active movie halls shrank. But after a protest by the local industry, the ban was reimposed. The government approved the import of films from the Indian sub continent with certain conditions earlier this year, paving the way for the release of “Pathaan”, local media reports had said.

“Pathaan”, a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, is an important step in YRF’s spy franchise where characters from different films will cross paths at some point.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, and “War”, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, after watching SRK in an action avatar in ‘Pathaan’, fans are now eagerly waiting for his next film ‘Jawan’. Helmed by South director Atlee, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.