Pathaan Movie: Delhi High Court Directs Yash Raj Films To Prepare Audio Description and Subtitles

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Yashraj Films to prepare subtitles, close captioning and audio description in Hindi for its movie Pathaan and submit the same with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) again for re-certification so that it can be enjoyed by hearing and visually impaired people on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms.

Single-judge Justice Prathiba M Singh ordered the producers to submit these details by February 20 and directed the CBFC to take a decision by March 10.

However, the Court refused to pass any directions with respect to Pathaan’s screening in theaters noting that the movie is set to be released on Jan 25.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video in April and therefore, the judge said that the producers can make the required changes by then.

The court was dealing with a petition filed by a group of lawyers, law student and hearing and visually impaired people.

It sought a direction to Yashraj, OTT platforms and government to make arrangements so that Pathaan movie and other films can be enjoyed by people with hearing and visual disabilities.

After the notice given by Delhi High Court, the makers of Pathaan will have to follow the guidelines and do the needful before sending it to CBFC for re-certification ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer’s OTT release. For the unversed, Pathaan has been in the news since the makers released its teaser, followed by ‘Besharam Rang’ song.

Talking about Pathaan, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and others in key roles.Pathaan is releasing on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Notably, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will be clashing with Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, which is releasing on January 26, 2023. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.