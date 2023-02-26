Pathaan Footfalls and Lifetime Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan sells 3 crore tickets; Targets 515 crore finish

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan rose like a phoenix with Pathaan as the superstar shattered all existing records to create some unbreakable ones with this epic action-packed thriller co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film has become the first Hindi Film to enter the Rs 500 crore club and is now racing towards the Rs 511 crore mark to top the lifetime collections of Bahubali 2 in Hindi. The 32-day total of Pathaan stands at Rs 501.95 crore and today, the film is headed to collect in the range of Rs 2.75 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 503.90 crore.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is looking to end its run in Hindi with footfalls of 3.15 crore, and the Tamil-Telugu dubbed versions are expected to have to sold another 15 lakh tickets. The all India closing footfall of Pathaan will be in the vicinity of 3.30 crore, which is massive to say the least in the post pandemic world.

Pathaan worldwide lifetime expected to be Rs 1025 crore

In terms of global footfalls, Pathaan is looking to close its international footfalls in the 50 lakh range, taking worldwide footfall for this spy actioner to 3.80 crore. In India, Pathaan is looking at a lifetime figure of Rs 513 crore plus (Hindi) and another Rs 20 crore from the dubbed version, amounting to a total of Rs 533 crore. On the worldwide front, Pathaan is already in the north of Rs 1000 crore, and the worldwide closing will be highest for a Hindi film (in single language) with a total of Rs 1025 crore.

The low ticket price policy adopted by YRF in the last 2 weeks has helped the film to sustain well and also played a key role in pushing it towards the 3 crore footfall mark.