Pathaan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film creates history with ‘phenomenal business’

Mumbai: Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have created a new box office history even as critics of the film are now converting to King Khan fans. Pathaan day 2 box office collection is said to be moving in a direction never experienced by a Bollywood film in the past.

This truly was a test of time for Shah Rukh Khan. The 4-year-long hiatus helped the superstar carefully pick up his script and make a smashing comeback. There were boycott trends all across, especially after the Besharam Rang controversy. But clearly, nothing can stop a film from working if the content works in its favour.

Pathaan had brought in 55 crores (57 crores in total) at the box office on day 1, only in Hindi. It left behind biggies like KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), War and Thugs Of Hindostan to become the biggest Hindi opener ever.

As per the early trends flowing in, Pathaan has recorded the monstrous and unimaginable collection on day 2 as finaly numbers are in the range of 68-72 crores nett (inclusive of all languages). There are high chances that the Hindi version might hit the 70 crore mark as some centers with terrific responses are yet to come up with final report. If the feat is achieved, it would leave every trade expert and box office enthusiast with no words.

The total collections are heading in the range of 125-129 crores (all languages) in the first 2 days. Republic Day majorly helped the film to witness a huge jump, especially because the word of mouth has been so positive. One can see ‘filling fast’ and ‘sold out’ scenarios all across the nation in advance booking.