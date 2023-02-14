Pathaan Calls Pooja To Wish Her On Valentine’s Day In Dream Girl 2 Teaser; Watch

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have shared the teaser of their upcoming film, Dream Girl 2 on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Sharing the teaser late Monday, Ananya wrote on Instagram, “I thought sign karne par film mein ek heroine thi, yeh @pooja___dreamGirl ko sab kyun call kar rahe hain guys (I thought there was only one heroine in the film at the time of signing the project, why is everyone calling this Pooja now)? #7KoSaathMein #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

</>

The video teases the new Dream Girl without showing her face but its evident, Ayushmann is not just talking in a girl’s voice this time but is also dressed up as one. The film will release in theatres on July 7 this year.