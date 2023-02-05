Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10: SRK Starrer Surpasses Dangal, Earns Rs 729 Crore

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaan which was released on January 25.

Ever since Pathaan was released, it shattered various box office records and is ruling the ticket window. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed entertainer has now gone past Aamir Khan’s Dangal and become the highest-grossing film in Hindi worldwide.

The Yash Raj Films took to its social media handles on Saturday, February 4, and shared a Pathaan poster that read, “Highest worldwide grosser in the history of Hindi cinema (Original Language)”.