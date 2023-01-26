Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1 India And Overseas: Shah Rukh Khan Destroys Opening Day Records, Beats KGF 2, War

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the cinemas like never before. The superstar has given the biggest-ever non-holiday opener and broken records at the Box Office with its latest release – Pathaan. The film hit the screens on a working Wednesday but nothing could stop its glorious opening. SRK ruled the theatres on January 25 and garnered around Rs 54 crore on its first day in the country in all languages.

The Siddharth Anand directorial collected around Rs 50 crore from the advance booking alone which itself was a record. Now, with the opening day figures, Pathaan has broken the first-day records of KGF 2 Hindi (2022) and War (2019) which collected Rs 52 crore (nett) and Rs 50 crore (nett) upon their release.

In the overseas market, Pathaan has already recorded the biggest-ever release for a Hindi film and that has benefitted the film. The SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer has not gained as much as it would have if it was released on a holiday or during a weekend but the Wednesday numbers are still phenomenal. Pathaan has recorded a historical business in Australia coming close to an insane figure of around $600K on the first day. The Gulf market has also shown excellent early trends and if the word in the trade business is to be believed, then Pathaan stands tall among the likes of Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Padmaavat which have had the biggest success stories in the region.