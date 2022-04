Pat Cummins and Venkatesh Iyer Give Kolkata Knight Riders Register Five-Wicket Win Against Mumbai Indians

Pune: Pat Cummins and Venkatesh Iyer played knocks of 56 and 50 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the 14th game of IPL 2022 season at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals but in the end, Iyer and Cummins ensured that their side walks away with a victory. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma played knocks of 52 and 38 respectively as Mumbai Indians posted 161/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kieron Pollard also chipped in with a quickfire knock of 22 runs off just 5 balls. For KKR, Pat Cummins returned with two wickets.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders:Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi