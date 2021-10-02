Passport verification by Odisha Police among the best in country: DGP Abhay

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Abhay has recently informed that substantial improvement has been made in time taken for passport verification in the state.

“The average verification time was 26 days in 2018. For the first fortnight of Sept, the average time taken by Odisha Police was 4 days. This is among the best in the country,” said DGP Abhay.

Police verification stage is an important security measure with regard to the issuance of passports. Applying for a fresh passport or a re-issue will result in Police verification as per existing regulations.

The verification is done by the Police Station under whose jurisdiction the applicant’s address falls and an Officer verifies the details submitted in the application form such as the applicant’s name, age and address. This is done in person, with the Officer visiting the address as mentioned in the application form.