Bhubaneswar: Frustration reached a boiling point at Biju Patnaik International Airport today as several passengers staged a protest against the repeated cancellation of a Hyderabad-bound flight. The flight, which had been cancelled multiple times over the past few days, left passengers stranded and seeking answers.

The protest began early in the morning, with passengers gathering at the airline’s counter, demanding an explanation and immediate resolution. Many of the affected passengers expressed their grievances, highlighting the lack of communication and transparency from the airline.

“We have been waiting for days with no clear information on when we will be able to fly. This is unacceptable,” said one of the passengers, visibly upset.

Airport authorities and airline representatives were seen trying to pacify the crowd, assuring them that efforts were being made to resolve the issue. However, no official statement has been released regarding the cause of the repeated cancellations.