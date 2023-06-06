Passengers Panic After Smoke Emitting From Secunderabad-Agartala Express At Brahmapur Station

Bhubaneswar: The Secunderabad-Agartala Express was Tuesday halted at Brahmapur railway station around noon as passengers alerted railway officials about smoke emitting from an air-conditioning unit inside a coach, officials said.

Though the smoke was controlled immediately, the panic stricken passengers refused to travel in the coach fearing another electrical breakdown. They demanded a replacement of the coach.

Some passengers first noticed smoke in the B-5 coach and raised an alarm. Following this most of the passengers reportedly got down and refused to re-board the train, an official said.

“It was reported that a minor electrical issue occurred in the coach no. B-5 of Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Brahmapur station. The staff on duty attended to the issue immediately and rectified it,” a ECoR official said