Passengers Deboard Kharagpur-Bhadrak Passenger Train After Smoke Spotted In Balasore

Balasore: Panic gripped passengers of the Kharagpur-Bhadrak passenger train on Friday when they spotted smoke being emitted from the bottom of a coach while the train was travelling through Odisha’s Balasore district.

According to reports, some passengers spotted thick smoke coming out from under the train bogey and immediately alerted the pilot near Lakshannath Road Railway Station.

After the train stopped at Lakshannath Road Railway Station, passengers of the coach alighted from the train in panic. Soon, the pilot got down and brought the fire under control.

As per sources, the spring box in the wheels caught fire due to a mobil leak and the pilot brought the fire under control easily. The train departed after 30 minutes.

Also Read: Passengers Deboard Vivek Express After Smoke Spotted In Coach Near Berhampur Station