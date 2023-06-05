Passenger trains resume services on restored tracks after Odisha train tragedy

Balasore: More than 51 hours after the triple train collision in Odisha’s Balasore, passenger trains resumed operations on the repaired tracks, after restoration works were undertaken on a war footing, on Monday. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw waved at passengers and crew and prayed for their safe journey, as services on the up and down lines were kick-started late Sunday.

Meanwhile, Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena clarified that the death toll from one of the worst train accidents in India’s recent history had been revised from 288 to 275, after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice.

“Of the 1,175 injured, 793 were discharged after treatment,” he added.

The triple train accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district.

Over 1,000 workers were engaged in repairing the damaged tracks, the ministry stated,