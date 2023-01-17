Passenger Train Derails Near Sivalingapuram, No Casualties

Koraput: A Jagdalpur-bound passenger train derailed near Sivalingapuram station today. No casualty was reported in the incident.

According to reports, Visakhapatnam- Kirandul express was heading towards Jagdalpur when the incident occurred.

The railway officials immediately rushed to the spot to ensure that the passengers were safe and no further damage is done by the derailment.

East Coast Railway officials said senior railway officers are monitoring the relief operations. Alternate transport arrangements are being made for the stranded passengers, said sources.