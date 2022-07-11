Passenger Special Trains To Replace Temporary Express Trains: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: In view of adjustment in Train Services after Covid-19 protocols, ECoR had provided Reserved Trains Accommodation in three trains towards Rayagada, Palasa & Kirandul from Visakhapatnam by running Temporary Express Trains. After reviewing the situation, it has been decided to run Passenger Special Trains by replacing Temporary Express Trains.

08504/08503 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will run from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 15th July 2022 and from Rayagada w.e.f. 16th July 2022 onwards by replacing 18528/18527 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Temporary Express which is being scheduled to run up to 14th July, 2022 from Visakhapatnam and up to 15th July 2022 from Rayagada.

08532/08531 Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will run from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 15th July 2022 and from Palasa w.e.f. 16th July 2022 onwards by replacing 18532/18531 Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam Temporary Express which is being scheduled to run up to 14th July, 2022 from Visakhapatnam and up to 15th July 2022 from Palasa.

08551/08552 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will run from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 15th July 2022 and from Kirandul w.e.f. 16th July 2022 onwards by replacing 18551/18552 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Temporary Express which is being scheduled to run up to 14th July, 2022 from Visakhapatnam and up to 15th July 2022 from Kirandul.