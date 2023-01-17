Passenger Opens Emergency Door In Trivandrum Bound IndiGo Flight, DGCA Orders Probe

Chennai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered a probe in yet another incident of misconduct where a passenger opened an emergency door creating a scare among passengers on IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum.

As per reports, the incident reportedly occurred last year on December 10.

As soon as the information about incident came in light the DGCA stepped into the case.

“The incident happened on December 10 on Indigo flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. On Dec 10, 2022, a passenger opened an emergency door in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurization checks soon after. The incident created panic among passengers and the flight took off after a safety check,” said the DGCA official.