Passenger Onbaord Nagpur-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Tries To Remove Emergency Exit Cover, Booked

New Delhi: A passenger on a Nagpur-Mumbai flight has been booked for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit door while the aircraft was in the air.

The passenger has been identified as Pranav Raut.

IndiGo claimed there was no compromise on the safe operation of the flight, and a First Information Report, or FIR, has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit.

Upon landing, the Mumbai airport police officials registered a case against Raut under section 336 of the IPC for endangering life and personal safety of others and under the Aircraft Act, 1937.