Patna: A passenger onboard a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was detained after he claimed he had a bomb in his bag, which turned out to be a hoax.

After the man made the threat, all the passengers onboard IndiGo flight 6E-2126 at Patna airport were safely evacuated.

A bomb squad and police personnel checked the aircraft and declared it safe. The man’s bag was also checked and no bomb was found, following which he was arrested.