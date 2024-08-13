Passenger Bus Crashes into Tree in Nabarangpur, Two Drivers Critical

Nanarangpur: Two drivers of a government passenger bus were critically injured after the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree in Nabarangpur district on Tuesday.

The injured drivers Niranjan Barik and Bidyadhar Bisoi were admitted to the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital.

As per reports, the mishap occurred today at around 4:30 AM. The bus was on its way to Maidalpur from Bhanjanagar. One of the drivers was driving while another was taking a rest. The driver lost control of the wheels and the vehicle crashed into a tree.

As a result, the two drivers sustained critical injuries. However, the passengers inside the bus escaped unhurt.