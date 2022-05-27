Passenger boat stranded in Chilika

Bhubaneswar: A motorboat carrying more than 30 passengers got stuck in Chilika lake on Friday morning. The boat got stuck in the water because its engine malfunctioned and ceased.

No casualties were reported following the incident and the passengers are safe.

The boat experienced a technical glitch while travelling from Janhikuda to Satpada. Apart from the passengers, there were 15 two-wheelers onboard. Efforts are on the rescue passengers and vehicles, reports stated. “Local police, fire personnel and rescue personnel are on the job to salvage the boat,” an official said.