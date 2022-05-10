‘Pasoori’ sets record with over 100 million views on YouTube

Lahore: Coke Studio Season 14 track Pasoori’s groovy tunes are making waves across the globe. The song, beautifully sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has reached a new milestone after hitting 100 million views on YouTube.

The Punjabi lyrical composition has glued audiences at home and abroad as well and still, is continuing to achieve new heights of success. Music producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan aka Xulfi took to his social media handle and thanked fans for showering the song with much praise and love.

Pasoori hit the Spotify global charts weeks ago & was in top 20 on Singapore Spotify.