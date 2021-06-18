Partial Lockdown Extended In Andhra Pradesh Till June 30

Hyderabad: To contain the spread of Covid-19, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced extension of partial lockdown in the state till June 30.

A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Covid-19 today.

The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 6 pm every day with effect from Monday, June 21. At present, there is relaxation in lockdown from 6 am to 1 pm, with a grace period of an hour for people to return home.