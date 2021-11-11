Partial Eclipse Of Moon On Nov 19 To Be Visible In India

New Delhi: A partial eclipse of the Moon will occur on 19 November 2021 (28 Kartika, 1943 Saka Era). From India, just after the moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a very short span of time from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

According to IMD sources, the Eclipse will be visible in the region covering western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 12h 48m IST. The partial phase will end at 16h 17 m IST.

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on 8 November 2022. It will be a total lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.