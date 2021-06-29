Partial Cancellation Of Rajdhani Special From Bhubaneswar To Continue Till July 14

Bhubaneswar: Railways has decided to continue the partial cancellation of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Special for running four days in a week till 14th of July, 2021.

This is due to covid-19 pandemic and to break the chain of infection, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR)

Following is the schedule:-

02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run on Tuesdays & Thursdays from Bhubaneswar. This train from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled on Mondays & Fridays during the period.

02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run on Wednesdays & Thursdays from New Delhi during the period. This train from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled on Tuesdays & Saturdays.

02825/02826 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Adra from Bhubaneswar will run on Sundays & Wednesdays and from New Delhi will run on Mondays & Fridays during the period.

02855/02856 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Sambalpur City & Rourkela will remain cancelled on 3rd & 10th July, 2021 from Bhubaneswar and on 4th & 11th July, 2021 from New Delhi.