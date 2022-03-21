Parsi Population In India Continues To Decline

New Delhi: As per the Census data available with this Ministry, the population of the Parsi (Zoroastrian) community decreased from 69,601 in the Census 2001 to 57,264 in the Census 2011.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Jiyo Parsi scheme adopts a scientific protocol and structured interventions to stabilize the Parsi population. So far, 359 babies have been born with assistance under this Scheme.

In order to contain the declining trend of the Parsi population, the Ministry of Minority Affairs implements a community-specific scheme namely ‘Jiyo Parsi’.

The Scheme has three components: (i) Advocacy – includes counseling of couples with fertility, marriage, family and elderly counseling including workshops on relationship management, parenting, drug awareness etc. (ii) Health of Community-to provide financial assistance to Parsi parents to meet the expenses towards creche/child care, assistance to elderly etc. (iii) Medical Assistance- includes financial assistance for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) which also includes In-vitro Fertilization and Intra Cytoplasmic Injection (ICS) and other modes including surrogacy.

The total financial assistance provided to Parsi couples whose family income is below Rs. 10 Lakh and have elderly members residing with the family has been over Rs. 224.61 lakh. This support has been provided to 115 Parsi couples.

This Ministry has not received any specific request from the Parsi community to help the Parsi community to preserve the fire temple site.