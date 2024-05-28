Parmeshwar Funkwal Assumes Charge As General Manager Of East Coast Railway

Bhubaneswar: Shri Parmeshwar Funkwal, IRMS, has assumed the position of General Manager at East Coast Railway.

He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE). With a remarkable career spanning decades, he has held several important portfolios such as DRM/Rajkot, ADRM/Ahmedabad, Chairman/RRB, and Executive Director/RDSO. Before his appointment at East Coast Railway, he served as Principal Chief Engineer at Western Railway, Mumbai.

He played an instrumental role in introducing innovative technologies in the fields of track and bridges to increase speed during his tenure at RDSO. Besides railway engineering, he has vast experience in Human Resources functions, Research & Design, and General Administration. He has published several research papers on Track, Bridge, and Environmental Engineering in International Journals. He presented papers at International Heavy Haul Association (IHHA) conferences in Beijing (China), Calgary (Canada), and New Delhi. He also visited Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany, China, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, and Italy for various training and study assignments. Shri Funkwal has a keen interest in literature, and some of his poems have been published in contemporary Hindi literary magazines.