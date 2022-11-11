Parliament’s Winter Session Likely From Dec First Week

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence in the first week of December in the old building and conclude by the end of the month, sources said on Friday.

A final decision regarding the dates will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, they said.

While the session is likely to take place in the old building, the government is also contemplating a symbolic soft inauguration of the new building, being built at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,200 crore, by the end of this month or early December, the sources said.