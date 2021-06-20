Parliamentary Panel To Tell Facebook To “Appear In Person & Not Virtually”

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is expected to direct Facebook executives to appear “in person”.

The panel on Friday grilled Twitter officials for over 90 minutes over, among other issues, not fully implementing the new rules for social media intermediaries. It will now also call Google, YouTube, and other big companies for such in-person meetings.

Facebook representatives were unwilling to appear in person citing the company’s anti-Covid policy. However, Tharoor, chairman of the powerful panel, has now insisted on it as parliamentary rules prohibit virtual meetings, sources said.