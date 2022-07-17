Parliamentary Affairs Minister
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Request All Parties for Co-operation for Smooth Functioning of Parliament Monsoon Session

Meeting of Government with Floor Leaders of Political Parties Held Today

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: A meeting of the Government with Floor Leaders of all parties was held here today, a day before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2022. In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi informed that the Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2022 will commence on Monday, the 18th July, 2022 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on Friday, the 12th August, 2022.

The Session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 26 days. He also informed that for this session, tentatively 32 legislative items have been identified for being taken up out of which 14 items have already been finalized.

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that the Government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure by respective Presiding Officers. He also requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.  The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Ministry of Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Ministry of External Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan.

Addressing the meeting, after listening to the points raised by the leaders of all parties attending, Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Defence, thanked leaders for their active and effective participation in the meeting and also expressed his appreciation that the discussion had been very healthy and that important issues had been flagged. He also stated that necessary efforts will be made by the Government to discuss the matters of urgent public importance besides the usual legislative business in Parliament.

Thirty five parties which were present in the meeting, besides the BJP, were INC, DMK, AITC, YSRCP, SS, JD(U), BJD, BSP, TRS, LJSP, NCP, SP, CPI(M), IUML, TDP, Apna Dal, CPI, NPF, SAD, RLD, AAP, AJSU, AIADMK, KC(M), MNF, NDPP, RSP, VCK, RPI(A), RJD, NPP, MDMK, UPP(L), AGP and RLP.

LIST OF BILLS LIKELY TO BE TAKEN UP DURING MONSOON SESSION, 2022

I – LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS

  1. The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2021
  2. The  Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021
  3. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019
  4. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019
  5. The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021
  6. The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.
  7. The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha.
  8. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.
  9. The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022
  10. The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs   (DESH) Bill, 2022
  11. The Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  12. The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  13. The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  14. The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  15. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  16. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  17. The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  18. The Cantonment Bill, 2022
  19. The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022
  20. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022
  21. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022
  22. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022
  23. The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  24. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  26. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022
  27. The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022
  28. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  29. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (… Amendment) Bill, 2022
  31. The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022
  32. The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

