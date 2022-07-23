Parliamentarians Bid Farewell To Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: Parliamentarians bid a fond farewell to the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in the Central Hall on Saturday evening.

In his address at the function, President Ram Nath Kovind called upon the political parties to rise above a partisan approach and think about the works needed to be done for the development and welfare of the people with the spirit of ‘nation first’.

Kovind said, citizens and political parties have many constitutional avenues open to them, including protests. He said, the Father of the Nation also employed the weapon of Satyagraha for that purpose but he was equally concerned about the other side. He said, the right to protest should be exercised always in Gandhian ways.

President Kovind expressed his gratitude towards the Parliamentarians saying that it would not have been possible for him to discharge his responsibilities without their support. He said, during his tenure, he tried to discharge his duties with full efficiency. He mentioned that all the former Presidents of India were the source of inspiration to him.

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said during his five-year tenure, President Kovind has elevated the stature and dignity of this highest office.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and Members of Parliament from both the Houses were present on the occasion. On Friday, the Prime Minister hosted a farewell dinner for the outgoing President in New Delhi.

On Sunday, President Kovind will deliver his farewell address to the nation.