Parliament to set up COVID vaccination centre for MPs, family

New Delhi: A COVID-19 vaccination centre will be set up in Parliament House Medical Centre for vaccination of MPs and their family members.

The coronavirus vaccination will take place from March 9 in accordance with prioritisation as guided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament on all working days. The vaccination will be administered from 10 am to 5 pm.

Reports said the MPs will have to register online for availing the vaccination facility. Those above 60 will have to carry their official ID and Aadhar cards. Those between the age groups of 45 and 59 with any co-morbidity will have to carry a certificate to identify co-morbidities by a registered medical practitioner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a virtual summit with Swedish PM Stefan Löfven that India has provided the COVID-19 vaccine and other medical aid to over 150 countries till date.